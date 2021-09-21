Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon all-time low from $25.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multitool for $27.25 shipped in Onyx silver or $25.52 shipped in Burnt Orange. Regularly $32 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low, the best price we have tracked, and the lowest total we can find. The Gerber Armbar sells for $34 direct as well. This EDC-ready multitool features a bottle opener, key ring, and a 2.5-inch plain edge blade with one-handed accessibility. From there you’ll find large tool tabs and access points along with a 2-inch extension bit driver “to get to those hard to reach spots.” Ships with a limited lifetime warranty and a 4+ star rating. More details below.
A more affordable option with an arguably even more practical set of tools housed in it is the Gerber Gear Dime Mini Multitool. This one sells for $25 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,500 customers. It includes “needle nose spring-loaded pliers, wire cutter, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, medium flat driver,” and more
Then go check out the all-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool with a McLaren Formula 1-inspired design as well as the latest Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife. We are also still tracking some great deals on Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife, which is now sitting at the 2021 Amazon low, along with this 2-pack of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools at just $6. Head over to our DIY and outdoor tools guide for more.
More on the Gerber Gear Armbar Pocket Knife Multitool:
- 2” extension bit driver to get to those hard to reach spots
- Full 2.5” plain edge blade that can be accessed with one hand
- Large tool tabs and access points for fumble free operation with only your thumb
- When the work is done, you’re ready with a bottle opener close at hand
- Limited lifetime warranty
