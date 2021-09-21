Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon all-time low from $25.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multitool for $27.25 shipped in Onyx silver or $25.52 shipped in Burnt Orange. Regularly $32 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low, the best price we have tracked, and the lowest total we can find. The Gerber Armbar sells for $34 direct as well. This EDC-ready multitool features a bottle opener, key ring, and a 2.5-inch plain edge blade with one-handed accessibility. From there you’ll find large tool tabs and access points along with a 2-inch extension bit driver “to get to those hard to reach spots.” Ships with a limited lifetime warranty and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

A more affordable option with an arguably even more practical set of tools housed in it is the Gerber Gear Dime Mini Multitool. This one sells for $25 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,500 customers. It includes “needle nose spring-loaded pliers, wire cutter, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, medium flat driver,” and more

Then go check out the all-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool with a McLaren Formula 1-inspired design as well as the latest Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife. We are also still tracking some great deals on Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife, which is now sitting at the 2021 Amazon low, along with this 2-pack of MoKo’s Paracord Keychain Multi-Tools at just $6. Head over to our DIY and outdoor tools guide for more.

More on the Gerber Gear Armbar Pocket Knife Multitool:

2” extension bit driver to get to those hard to reach spots

Full 2.5” plain edge blade that can be accessed with one hand

Large tool tabs and access points for fumble free operation with only your thumb

When the work is done, you’re ready with a bottle opener close at hand

Limited lifetime warranty

