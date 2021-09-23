TalkWorks unleashes affordable MagSafe-compatible 5,000mAh power bank with USB-C

Shortly after unveiling a MagSafe-compatible gooseneck stand last month, TalkWorks is back at it again with a power bank that’s made specifically with iPhone 12 or later devices in mind. The new TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible unit mirrors much of the competition by sticking with a 5,000mAh battery. That power can be tapped into with not only MagSafe, but also via Type-C and USB-A ports along the bottom. It can shell out a maximum of 15-watts at once, and the USB-C output doubles as the unit charging port. Continue reading to learn more.

New TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible power bank undercuts competition at launch

Anyone with an iPhone 12 or later is now able to tap into the world of MagSafe. TalkWorks is the latest company to offer a power bank that works with Apple’s proprietary charging method. Thankfully, this unit can also refuel other devices thanks to Type-C and USB-A outputs along the bottom.

Across the back, you’ll find five LED lights and a button to indicate how much battery power remains. TalkWorks’s new power bank “magnetically snaps on with a simple click,” and is touted as being compatible with MagSafe cases. With a 5,000mAh capacity, this offering should be able to fully replenish any iPhone 12 or 13 model in Apple’s lineup.

Pricing and availability

With the exception of a launch promotion that has now expired on Spigen ArcHybrid Mag, most of the MagSafe-compatible power banks we’ve come across tend to cost right around $50. This makes the new TalkWorks MagSafe battery quite notable with its low price of just $24.47.

Shipments are currently pushed back into November, so this isn’t a viable route if you will be needing it in the next month or so. It’s also worth noting that the current price is a bit odd, to say the least, leading us to believe that the offer may not last very long.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having now added a total of three MagSafe accessories into my life, I must admit that the standard has not only met but actually exceeded my expectations. The new TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible power bank trades the clutter of cables and cords for what should be a seamless charging experience that lets you tack on extra battery whenever the need strikes.

This, in addition to a long list of reputable TalkWorks gear, and a low entry price makes it a solid choice for anyone that needs some additional power here and there. While the brand often sells gear at an affordable price, we would not be surprised to see a $40+ price tag on this product once the low introductory offer disappears.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!