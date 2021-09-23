TalkWorks unleashes affordable MagSafe-compatible 5,000mAh power bank with USB-C

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNewsTalkWorks
Order Now!
TalkWorks MagSafe

Shortly after unveiling a MagSafe-compatible gooseneck stand last month, TalkWorks is back at it again with a power bank that’s made specifically with iPhone 12 or later devices in mind. The new TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible unit mirrors much of the competition by sticking with a 5,000mAh battery. That power can be tapped into with not only MagSafe, but also via Type-C and USB-A ports along the bottom. It can shell out a maximum of 15-watts at once, and the USB-C output doubles as the unit charging port. Continue reading to learn more.

New TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible power bank undercuts competition at launch

Anyone with an iPhone 12 or later is now able to tap into the world of MagSafe. TalkWorks is the latest company to offer a power bank that works with Apple’s proprietary charging method. Thankfully, this unit can also refuel other devices thanks to Type-C and USB-A outputs along the bottom.

Across the back, you’ll find five LED lights and a button to indicate how much battery power remains. TalkWorks’s new power bank “magnetically snaps on with a simple click,” and is touted as being compatible with MagSafe cases. With a 5,000mAh capacity, this offering should be able to fully replenish any iPhone 12 or 13 model in Apple’s lineup.

Pricing and availability

With the exception of a launch promotion that has now expired on Spigen ArcHybrid Mag, most of the MagSafe-compatible power banks we’ve come across tend to cost right around $50. This makes the new TalkWorks MagSafe battery quite notable with its low price of just $24.47.

Shipments are currently pushed back into November, so this isn’t a viable route if you will be needing it in the next month or so. It’s also worth noting that the current price is a bit odd, to say the least, leading us to believe that the offer may not last very long.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having now added a total of three MagSafe accessories into my life, I must admit that the standard has not only met but actually exceeded my expectations. The new TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible power bank trades the clutter of cables and cords for what should be a seamless charging experience that lets you tack on extra battery whenever the need strikes.

This, in addition to a long list of reputable TalkWorks gear, and a low entry price makes it a solid choice for anyone that needs some additional power here and there. While the brand often sells gear at an affordable price, we would not be surprised to see a $40+ price tag on this product once the low introductory offer disappears.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

TalkWorks

About the Author

Review: Plugable launches its first Thunderbolt 4 hub w...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Sta...
Satechi debuts its first MagSafe Car Charger alongside ...
Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers are now up to...
Score the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at ne...
Everything we know about LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets: Book...
Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless X...
CORSAIR’s new M65 RGB ULTRA/Wireless pack a built...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece pots and pans set falls to low of $177.50 shipped

$177.50 Learn More
Save now

Charge your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with this 3-in-1 cable for $25 (Reg. $34)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Incredibox, Titan Quest, ATOM RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $143

Save up to $143 on AUKEY’s PowerZeus and PowerTitan portable power stations from $150

From $150 Learn More
Save 34%

Add this rustic TV stand to a living room or bedroom for $59.50 shipped (34% off)

$59.50 Learn More

Razer refreshes Xbox and PlayStation gear with headsets, charging stands, more

Review: Plugable launches its first Thunderbolt 4 hub with 60W charging and compact design

23% off

Declutter your desk in style with a 3-tier rolling cart that’s made of steel: $20 (New low, 23% off)

$20 Learn More