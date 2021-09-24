Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple’s official MagSafe at $26

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Reg. $39 $26

Apple’s all-new iPhone 13 is finally arriving today after its unitial unveil last week, and now Woot is celebrating by delivering the best price yet on Apple’s MagSafe Charger. This official accessory is now down to $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Marked down from $39, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s 33% off the going rate. If you’d prefer, there’s still the ongoing Amazon price cut to $27.14, too.

If you plan on upgrading to iPhone 13 come Friday, locking in today’s discount is a must for taking advantage of MagSafe. What was one of the major selling points of the iPhone 12 now carries over to Apple’s latest, delivering 15W of power output alongside with a unique design that snaps right onto the back of your handset. Head below for more.

At today’s sale price, it’s hard to recommend many of the third-party models out there over the official one, especially if you want to take advantage of the 15W speeds and usual Apple polish. Though if you can settle with slower speeds, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of exclusive Anker MagSafe discounts from $15. Those do include Anker’s take on the lead deal, but also car mounts and more.

But if your focus after yesterday’s is on the new iPadOS experiences, Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 is already on sale. Go check out our coverage right here to get all of the details on how to lock-in a pre-order discount ahead of Friday’s release. There’s also savings on the new entry-level iPad, too.

Apple MagSafe Charger features: 

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe ch...
iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $2...
Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight ...
Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also w...
Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individ...
This 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is just $5.50 at...
This 1080p portable projector delivers 200-inches of st...
This $40 universal treadmill desk will help you take ba...
Show More Comments

Related

first deals

Verizon takes 30% off official Apple MagSafe bundles: Battery Pack, iPhone 13 cases, more

30% off Learn More
Save now

Belkin MagSafe chargers, and car mounts, and more on sale at Amazon from $25

From $25 Learn More

Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more

Reg. $129

Apple MagSafe Duo sees rare discount to new all-time low at $97 (Save 25%)

$97 Learn More
Save 24%

Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $26

Score an Etekcity Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for your upcoming holiday setup at $18 (31% off)

$18 Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet delivers a detachable keyboard cover at $199 (Save $100)

$199 Learn More
50% off

Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

+ 30% off Learn More