LG’s latest TONE Free FP5 earbuds pack ANC, 22-hour battery life, more at $50 low (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the recently-released LG TONE Free FP5 True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped with the code 93XRZ78 at checkout. With a list price of $130, and going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal not only marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked but also a new all-time low. Offering built-in active noise cancellation, these headphones are great for blocking out unwanted noise when you need to focus. Meridian Hi-Fi audio technology is also built-in with an equalizer so you can hear “impressive bass and treble.” With 22 hours of battery life in tow, you’ll be able to easily go all day before setting it on a wireless charger to top off. LG is well-rated at Best Buy, and you can take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $45 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find Meridian-tuned speakers here.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found Sennheiser’s AirPods competitor on sale. The company’s CX 400BT Wireless Earbuds are down to an Amazon low of $90, which is quite a big savings from its normal going rate of $130 or more. Sound interesting? Head on over to our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the LG TONE Free FP5 Earbuds:

More immersion than ever, less noise than before. How LG specialized ANC works; built-in high performance upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise*.

Hi-Fi sound with a realistic sense of space. A built-in equalizer delivers impressive bass and treble tones that sound like the live recording with pristine clarity.

Keep the vibe alive and save time to simply recharge. Up to 8 hours of playback, up to 11 hours in the cradle all from one charge. Get another hour of playtime from just a five-minute fast charge.

