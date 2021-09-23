Sennheiser’s AirPods competitor CX 400BT Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at $90

-
Reg. $130+ $90

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds from $89.95 shipped. Originally $200 and still fetching as much at Amazon throughout the year, they tend to be listed at around $130 these days with today’s offer being a new all-time low on the white set. A solid lower-cost AirPods competitor, Sennheiser is a professional audio brand offering up to 20-hours of wireless playback via the included charging case on its CX 400BT in-ears. Alongside a set of silicone ear adapters for the right fit, you’re looking at 7 millimeter dynamic drivers, full customization of the on-board controls via the companion iOS/Android app and a “built-in audio equalizer [that] adapts the sound to your personal preferences.” Rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just a casual set of in-ears you’re after for work, casual listening, or commuting, take a look at the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds at $40 shipped. They carry solid ratings, much like the rest of the brand’s wireless earbuds, and will save you an additional $50 over today’s lead deal. 

Speaking of which, we are still tracking a host of Anker in-ear truly wireless headphones starting from $26 Prime shipped right here.  And over in our headphones guide, you’ll find deals on AirPods Max (and this $16 third-party case for them), Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa, and a series of budget-friendly JLab wireless earbuds from $18.50. Then go check out our coverage on MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder that also keeps a drink and backup earbuds nearby.

More on the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds:

  • Long battery life (20 hours) and comfortable wearing: Get up to 20 hours of music playtime with one charge – The ergonomic design offers optimal comfort and secure fit with 4 ear adapter sizes 
  • Personalize to your everday needs: Fully adaptable controls for music, calls and voice assistant – Built-in audio equalizer adapts the sound to your personal preferences
  • Full digital control with our app: Our Smart Control app for iOS / Android allows all of the earphone functionalities to be modified to your personal choice

