Save $90 on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $160 shipped

The official Anker eufy Amazon store is now offering its HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $159.99 shipped. Regularly up to $250, this is $90 off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest total we can find at 36% off. This model provides up to 120AW suction power alongside the ability to easily transform into hand vacuum for the car and other hard-to-reach areas. It can run for up to 40 minutes in Endurance Mode for a tether-free cleaning experience alongside a series of included accessories: wall mount, floor brush, ac charger, metal hose, crevice tool, 2-in-1 tool, mini-motorized brush, extension hose, and a nice 2-year warranty. Learn more in our eufy HomeVac S11 review and be sure to check out the budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite as well. Rated 4+ stars at Target. Head below for more details.

You can save even more with the $140 BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim. But for a similar corded stick-style vacuum for less, consider the Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet at $100 shipped. Carrying solid ratings, this one comes in at $60 below today’s lead deal and makes for an ideal lower-cost alternative.

More on the Anker HomeVac S11 Go:

Effortless Handling: The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease.

Cleans Deeper: Utilize all of the 120AW suction power for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when tackling the deepest dust and debris.

Versatile Modes: Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in standard mode, the perfect setting for everyday mess. Enable endurance mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time.

