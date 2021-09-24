Under Armour offers up to 50% off pullovers, pants, more from $19

-
FashionUnder Armour
50% off from $19

Under Armour is offering new fall markdowns up to 50% off including pullovers, pants, joggers, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Armour Tech Mesh Shorts that are currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $30. This style is available in four color options and are nice for workouts. The material is sweat-wicking and has anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh. They can also be worn throughout any season and the large leg openings offer great mobility. With over 450 reviews, these pants are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals from Under Armour or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Mountain Hardwear takes 65% off its web specials: Jacke...
Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren...
Ray-Ban x Facebook new smart sunglasses allow you to ta...
Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $10: Baby Y...
Lululemon new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Sweatshirts...
Marmot offers extra 25% off sale styles: Jackets, sweat...
Old Navy takes up to 60% off clearance + an extra 40% o...
TravisMatthew Eco Collection launches with 16 new items...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Lululemon new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Sweatshirts, pants, more from $20

from $20 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 50%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 2, Great Coffee App, Magic Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HTC Vive Pro $454, AirTag Loop, more

Extra 40% off Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring the veggie growing inside this winter with AeroGarden Harvest at $90 (Save 40%)

$90 Learn More
75% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

$5 Learn More
Save now

Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongside $10 Star Wars titles

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $22

Throw an Anker 10000mAh power bank in your EDC while it’s down at $15 (30% off)

$15 Learn More