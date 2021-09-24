Under Armour offers up to 50% off pullovers, pants, more from $19

Under Armour is offering new fall markdowns up to 50% off including pullovers, pants, joggers, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Armour Tech Mesh Shorts that are currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $30. This style is available in four color options and are nice for workouts. The material is sweat-wicking and has anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh. They can also be worn throughout any season and the large leg openings offer great mobility. With over 450 reviews, these pants are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals from Under Armour or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

