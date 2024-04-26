elago brings Game Boy Advance SP vibes to its newest MagSafe charging stand

elago is launching a new MagSafe charging dock today that looks like a Game Boy Advance SP. The new MS W5 Charging Stand debut with a retro design that’s a bit more recent than some of the other throwback-themed accessories we’ve seen from elago and channels the vibes of Nintendo’s folding handheld.

It’s not just Apple that elago likes to take inspiration from. The company is back today with its latest iPhone accessory that’s themed around a retro product – just with a focus on Nintendo instead of everyone’s favorite Cupertino company. elago MS W5 Charging Stand arrives with a build designed to recreate the iconic Game Boy Advance SP. Just over 20 years later, you can now bring home

The build is par for the course with elago – you’ll find a silicone stand design that wraps around one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers. There isn’t one included in the box, which should make sense given the stand’s $26 price tag. With MagSafe as the main way to mount your device, it’ll also be compatible with StandBy mode. And actually, elago is really leaning into that a design that really only allows your handset to be charged horizontally instead of vertically. So it really is StandBy or nothing with the latest stand.

The elago MS W5 MagSafe stand will work with all of Apple’s latest smartphones, including the iPhone 15 and everything back to the 12 series lineup. That perch we mentioned before should also mean that phones without magnets built into them or their cases will be able to rest on it to refuel. iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets are said to fit despite having that little edge there, too.

Right at launch, the new elago MS W5 MagSafe Stand is seeing a discount – as is tradition with the company’s newer releases. Courtesy of Amazon, you can knock 10% off the MSRP in order to score it for $23.39 after you clip the on-page coupon. As we noted earlier, there is a usual $26 price tag. It only comes in gray right now, but we’ll likely see the company debut some other styles down the line like it does with the rest of its lineup.

