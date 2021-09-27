Monitor your HomeKit setup’s air quality with a rare discount on Eve Room at $90

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Matching the best price of the year, you’re looking at a rare chance to save $10 while marking one of the first price cuts in months. Eve Room delivers an aluminum-wrapped frame and E-ink display with the ability to bring various stats to your HomeKit setup. Alongside temperature and humidity, there’s also particulate matter tracking and more. Notable for not just keeping tabs on your home’s air quality, it can also help automate fans, air purifiers, and humidifiers. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the added VOC monitoring found above, Eve Weather delivers much of the same package above, for less. Selling for $70 at Amazon, this one still has a metal housing and HomeKit support, but will only be able to keep tabs on temperature, humidity, and pressure.

Ditching the Eve branding means you can lock-in some additional savings by going with this HomeKit air quality monitor that went on last at the end of last week. Delivering five different metrics to your Siri setup, you can lock-in one of the best prices to date at $86.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. 

