This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to your Siri setup at $86 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeQingping
Save $20 From $86

Qingping’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive all-time feedback) is now offering its HomeKit Air Monitor Lite for $85.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $106, you’re looking at one of the very first price cut at $20 off and a new all-time low. Qingping Air Monitor Lite arrives with HomeKit support out of the box so you can pair the many stats it tracks into automations and the rest of your Siri setup. Alongside keeping tabs on temperature, it can also handle four other metrics including humidity, PM2.5, PM10, and CO2. There’s also a nifty OLED display for showcasing measurements right on the device. Having just gone hands-on with the new device, we found it to be “a nice combination of retro but minimal” HomeKit air quality tracking.

If you’re just looking to bring stats on air quality to your setup and don’t need the more novel design or Wi-Fi support found above, going with the Qingping Bluetooth HomeKit Air Quality Monitor lets you save even more. This model has a smaller e-ink display, but will still keep tabs on temperature and humidity at a more affordable price. We previously reviewed this one and came to much of the same conclusion as the lead deal, which makes its $31 price tag all the more compelling.

Now I hear you, you’re looking for some flashier smart home upgrades right? Not to worry, right now we’re tracking a series of certified refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories. Ranging from its new Gradient Lightstrips to Bluetooth RGB bulbs, you’ll find prices starting at $36.

Qingping HomeKit Air Monitor Lite features:

Qingping Air Monitor Lite tests 5 major factors of the indoor air quality: PM2.5 (the result of secondhand smoke), PM10, CO2, temperature and humidity. By knowing the real-time air quality, you can turn on the air purifier or open the window when needed. Any question about the product please let us know via email, we will provide remote supports.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Qingping

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nite Ize’s popular rubber reusable gear organizer...
Upgrade your podcast or stream audio with an aluminum m...
This Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell to ...
Save $90 on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stic...
Amazon’s Fire TV Recast lets you kick cable witho...
Kershaw’s Natrix pocket knife has SpeedSafe Assis...
Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case...
Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HT...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 22%

VOCOlinc HomeKit humidifiers and aroma diffusers see rare discounts from $47 (22% off)

From $47 Learn More
43% off

Upgrade your podcast or stream audio with an aluminum microphone kit at just $16.50 (43% off)

$16.50 Learn More
50% off

RYOBI’s 18V drill/driver combo kit delivers two batteries, bits, and more to your setup at $59

$59 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, PUMA, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
53% off

Amazon’s 4.3-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven is perfect for fall meals at $26 (Reg. $40+), more from $20

From $20 Learn More
38% off

This Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell to $19.50 Prime shipped (38% off)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $130

LG’s latest TONE Free FP5 earbuds pack ANC, 22-hour battery life, more at $50 low (Reg. $130)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $250

Save $90 on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $160 shipped

$160 Learn More