Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision now $140 (Reg. up to $230)

-
AmazonHome TheaterAnker
Reg. $180+ $140

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $139.99 shipped. Originally $230, it typically sells in the $180 range these days and is now at the lowest price we can find with at least 22% in savings. This is also matching our previous mention. Alongside the 2.1-channel setup, this model sports up to 100-watts of output power as well as a voice remote for controlling Alexa. This is also a Fire TV device with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and direct access to all of the best streaming services. It comes with an HDMI cable, optional wall mounting brackets, an RCA to 3.5mm cord, and more. You can learn more here and down below. 

If your TV already has built-in streaming services and the like, a more affordable sound bar might do the trick instead. This TCL Alto 6+ 2.1-Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar comes in at $120 shipped and is a popular option among Amazon customers. There’s no built-in Fire TV action here, but it does include a nice wireless subwoofer you won’t get with the Nebula option above. 

Make sure you check out this ongoing deal on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast with DVR capabilities as well as our coverage of the new Amazon Fire TV Omni series as well as the Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 and more right here. Then head over to our home theater hub for additional offers on 4K TVs and audio solutions. 

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition:

  • FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.
  • BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.
  • 4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Ama...
August Smart Lock Pro with HomeKit falls to new all-tim...
ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors up to 50% off...
Just $5.50 scores you this iPad mini 6 smart cover (Sav...
Anker charging accessories up to 45% off Gold Box, 20W ...
Start the week by saving $149 on Apple’s M1 MacBo...
Kick cold and flu season to the curb with these HEPA ai...
Prime members: Don’t miss out on these FREE best-...
Show More Comments

Related

$550+ off

Sony’s 2021 Google Assistant 4K OLED TV + $50 GC, 4-yr. warranty now $1,597 ($550 off)

$1,597 Learn More
Home theater upgrades

Amazon launches Fire TV sale: Cube 4K $100, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Amazon + lamps, more up to 50% off

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $150

August Smart Lock Pro with HomeKit falls to new all-time low at $99 (Save 33%)

$99 Learn More
50% off

ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors up to 50% off from $5: Cloud soft, clear, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Just $5.50 scores you this iPad mini 6 smart cover (Save 50%)

$5.50 Learn More
45% off

Anker charging accessories up to 45% off Gold Box, 20W USB-C iPhone charger: $12, more

$12+ Learn More
60% off

Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

from $15 Learn More