Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision now $140 (Reg. up to $230)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $139.99 shipped. Originally $230, it typically sells in the $180 range these days and is now at the lowest price we can find with at least 22% in savings. This is also matching our previous mention. Alongside the 2.1-channel setup, this model sports up to 100-watts of output power as well as a voice remote for controlling Alexa. This is also a Fire TV device with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and direct access to all of the best streaming services. It comes with an HDMI cable, optional wall mounting brackets, an RCA to 3.5mm cord, and more. You can learn more here and down below.

If your TV already has built-in streaming services and the like, a more affordable sound bar might do the trick instead. This TCL Alto 6+ 2.1-Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar comes in at $120 shipped and is a popular option among Amazon customers. There’s no built-in Fire TV action here, but it does include a nice wireless subwoofer you won’t get with the Nebula option above.

Make sure you check out this ongoing deal on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast with DVR capabilities as well as our coverage of the new Amazon Fire TV Omni series as well as the Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 and more right here. Then head over to our home theater hub for additional offers on 4K TVs and audio solutions.

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

