Lands’ End x Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James collaborate for fall

Lands’ End has a new partnership this fall with Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James. With items for the whole family and pricing starting at just $12, there is something for everyone to love. There are 89 items in the collection, and the new items for fall were designed for comfort at home. Lands’ End also offers free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Lands’ End x Draper James collection.

“It’s feminine, but it’s also casual and polished,” said Kathryn Sukey told Yahoo News, head of design at Draper James. “That’s something that was part of Reese’s life growing up. Her grandmother would say that a lot to her, ‘look good, feel good, do good.’ That’s part of the brand. We know that our girl is feminine, but not overly complicated. She doesn’t want anything that takes a lot of contrived effort. It really does have to feel a little bit effortless.

Draper James x Lands’ End Women’s

Cozy up in pajamas this fall with the new Short Sleeve Cotton Poplin Pajama Shirt and Pants. These pajamas are available in three beautiful prints: classic gingham, disty floral, or ivory love birds. If you are a warm sleeper, this style is perfect for you because the light and breathable poplin will help to keep you cool at night. Both pieces are currently priced at $30 and sold separately.

Another fantastic pajama style is the Lands End x Draper James Women’s Long Sleeve Cotton Chambray Nightshirt. It’s also priced at $30 and comes in a beautiful light blue floral pattern. The soft lightweight chambray material is perfect for sleeping and has a curved hem that adds a flattering touch. Best of all, this nightshirt has cozy matching slippers you can purchase that are absolutely adorable.

Men’s Apparel

There are also men’s pajama styles that are a must-have for fall and would be perfect for family holiday pictures. The Men’s Broadcloth Pajama Shirt and Pants feature an array of gingham prints as well as a handy hanger loop in the back. These pajamas would make a perfect gift idea and each piece is priced at $30.

Finally, be sure to check out our latest guide to the new L.L. Bean Fall Collection here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!