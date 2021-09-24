L.L. Bean’s new fall arrivals are live! Find flannels, duck boots, more

L.L. Bean’s fall arrivals are here and feature the best styles for layering while the temperatures drop. Known for the best flannels on the market, L.L. Bean has done it again with on-trend prints and high-quality materials. It also has an array of new outerwear for fall, as well as its classic duck boots. L.L. Bean offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the new L.L. Bean Fall collection.

L.L. Bean Fall Flannel Styles

Since 1921, flannel products have continued to be among L.L.Bean’s most popular, offered in everything from apparel to bedding to outdoor gear. Most well-known is the company’s premium flannel collection: Scotch Plaid Flannel. This exclusive flannel is unique because each Scotch Plaid pattern – or “tartan” – is registered in the Scotland Registry of Tartans and must meet strict pattern layout requirements.

One of the most notable items from the L.L. Bean new fall arrivals is the Scotch Plaid Shirt in Traditional Fit for $50. This style of shirt will easily become a staple in your fall wardrobe. It looks nice layered or on its own and is available in regular or tall sizing. You can choose from 12 different color options as well.

You can also pair the shirt with the best-selling men’s Warm-Up Jacket. It also has a flannel lining and features a classic style that you can wear for years to come. The exterior of the jacket is waterproof and it’s available in four versatile color options.

For women, the Signature Flannel Lined Boyfriend jeans are another must-have from the fall collection. These jeans have a trendy boyfriend fit, which provides a slouchier look, and the inside is lined with a warm material, which is perfect for fall weather. This style is priced at $109 and comes in a flattering dark rinse.

The 8-inch Bean Boots with a Chamois Flannel Lining are one of the best-selling Bean Boots. These flannel-lined boots are a perfect choice for fall weather thanks to their extra warmth. “The full-grain US leather is gently tumbled for a remarkably soft, broken-in feel.” One of the best things about these boots is how well they pair with leggings, jeans, or chino pants. They can use to dress up or down and they’re water-proof.

