Save $250 on OnePlus 8T Smartphone at $499 + Buds Pro bundle at $599

OnePlus is now offerings its unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with the OnePlus Buds Pro at $599 shipped. Normally fetching $749 and $150 for both of the inclusions, you’re looking at $300 in savings from the overall value and the best offer to date. Those who just want the smartphone can score it for $499, delivering a new all-time low. With no 9T coming this year, going with the OnePlus 8T at either of today’s discounted prices is one of the best values in the brand’s lineup of Android handsets. Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, there’s a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge technology. There’s also the bundled Buds Pro which deliver ANC on top of 38-hour playback and a Qi charging case. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the smartphone as well as the earbuds in our reviews, and then head below for more.

With one of the best prices yet on the featured deal, you’ll have plenty of leftover cash to score some added protection for your new handset. That’s why picking up Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case at $13 is an easy recommendation with your savings thanks to its slim design that’ll still help keep your new OnePlus 8T scratch-free. Or if you think some extra protection would go a long ways, Spigen’s Tough Armor offering at $17 is worth a look, as well.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide. Notably, TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone is on sale for the very first time right now at $235.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!