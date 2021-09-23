TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone is on sale for the first time at $235

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone to $234.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier in the year and subsequently a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the latest handsets from TCL, its new S20 arrives with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display in one of two colorways. The Snapdragon 665 that powers the experience pairs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be upgraded with the microSD card slot. And then around back, there’s a 4-sensor 64MP camera array to round out the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save even more when you go with another one of TCL’s new Android smartphones. Its 20 SE delivers a similar, albeit lower-end experience compared to the lead deal with a 6.82-inch V-notch display and Snapdragon 460 driving it all at $190. Though just like the 20S above, both of these handsets arrive with out of the box Android 11 support alongside two years of guaranteed updates.

On the opposite end of the Android hardware spectrum, you can still score some notable discounts on the latest foldables from Samsung. Right now, both its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are on sale, delivering as much as $200 in savings on the higher-end smartphones. You can also take advantage of all the best app and game discounts for your device right here, too.

TCL 20S Android Smartphone features:

Be mindful in everything that you do, from how you work and play, to how you rest and rejuvenate. Create and share memories along the way with a super high-res 64MP quad camera that captures all the important details. Your favorite media and content will look and sound their best on 6.67” FHD+ Dotch display with NXTVISION visual enhancement and immersive dual-speaker audio. A massive 5000 mAh battery lets you go all day and night. Discover a camera that can keep up with your lifestyle.

