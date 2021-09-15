Best Android app deals of the day: OsmAnd+ Offline Maps, DISTRAINT, and more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. Our Chromebook, Google, and Android deal hubs have some new hardware offers ready and waiting, but for now it’s on to the Google Play app deals. Highlights include titles like OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, WiFi Router Manager(No Ad), Demetrios, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Along with ongoing offers on the TCL 10L 256GB, the Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G, and its Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G, today we saw Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 bundled with a Galaxy SmartTag for $150. Over in our Google deal hub you’ll find some new offers as well including this discount on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and a Nest Audio speaker with $110 in savings. On the accessory side of things, we have a great deal on nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters, a 1-day price drop on SanDisk’s water-resistant 2TB USB-C Portable SSD, and plenty more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on OsmAnd+ Maps:

OsmAnd+ (OSM Automated Navigation Directions) is a map and navigation application with access to the free, worldwide, and high-quality OpenStreetMap (OSM) data. Enjoy voice and optical navigation, viewing POIs (points of interest), creating and managing GPX tracks, using contour lines visualization and altitude info, a choice between driving, cycling, pedestrian modes, OSM editing and much more.

