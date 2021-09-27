Sony’s official Playstation 5 HD camera takes your Twitch streams to the next level at $45

Monoprice is offering the Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera for $44.99 shipped. With a list price of $60 and going rate of $56 at Amazon, our last mention was $40 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to capture yourself in 1080p HD, this camera features a dual wide-angle lens that can be used in both recording and broadcasting when using the DualSense’s create button. There’s a built-in stand as well, which is adjustable so you can get the perfect angel. You’ll also find background removal tools, which can help with removing distractions when streaming or recording. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Not a fan of having a camera always plugged into your system for privacy reasons? Well, this budget-focused cover is easy to use and allows you to cover both lenses when you’re not streaming or recording. It’s available for $13 at Amazon and makes a great add-on to today’s lead deal.

For on-the-go gaming, consider picking up the SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller. It upgrades your iPhone gaming setup and allows you to play titles from Apple Arcade, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or even Google Stadia with ease. At $45, now’s a great time to pick it up with rare savings from its normal $70 going rate.

More on the PS5 HD Camera:

1080p capture – Capture yourself in smooth, sharp full-HD with the camera’s dual wide-angle lenses as you live out your most epic gaming moments. Quickly create a recording or a broadcast of yourself and your gameplay, with your DualSense wireless controller’s create button*. *Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.

Built-in stand – Get the perfect shot with the HD camera’s built-in adjustable stand. Its compact design allows it to be securely positioned above or below TVs – where you can fine-tune the angle to suit your set-up.

