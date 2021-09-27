SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller upgrades iPhone gaming at $45 (Reg. $70)

AT&T is now offering the SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi Game Controller for iOS at $44.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the best discounts of the year that’s $5 under the value of our previous mention and a rare chance to upgrade your mobile gaming setup. As one of the best MFi game controllers on the market, SteelSeries Nimbus+ enters with support for all of your Apple devices. So whether you’re looking to enjoy a more in-depth gaming experience on iPhone 13 or up on the big screen with Apple TV, this Bluetooth gamepad delivers. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 50-hour battery life, a Lightning port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks. There’s also a bundled smartphone mount that lets you position an iPhone right above the Nimbus+. Rated 3.7/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.

At $45, you’re looking at one of the best values out there for a MFi gamepad with the SteelSeries Nimbus+. Other offerings like the Razer Kishi or Backbone are well above the featured discount. So if you’re in the market for a physical gaming experience on iPhone and the Switch-like design isn’t a must, look no further than the lead deal.

Though when it comes to titles to actually play on your Apple device, be sure to go check out this morning’s selection of the best games courtesy of the App Store. We’re tracking quite a few different titles to go alongside the pretty massive collection of games that Apple Arcade offers.

SteelSeries Nimbus+ features:

Designed specifically for Apple Gaming, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless iOS Controller elevates your gameplay with a built-in rechargeable 50-hour battery, ergonomic design, responsive triggers and buttons, and clickable joysticks. With official, Apple-licensed wireless connectivity, Nimbus+ works flawlessly with any Apple products—including iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV. Power up Nimbus+ to take your favorite game to the next level or dominate one of the thousands available on the App Store.

