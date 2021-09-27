Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Reigns, myDream Universe, Chess Pro, more

-
We are now ready to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just make sure you also dive into this morning’s price drops on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, these iPhone 12 deals, and up to 50% off ESR iPhone 13 cases. But for now we are turning our attention to Apple’s digital storefronts and all of today’s best Mac and iOS software deals. Highlights include titles such as Reigns, myDream Universe, Chess Pro, Vocabulary, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s most notable deals on Mac and iOS apps. 

iOS Universal: Scan To Go – Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Universal Remote | Roomie: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Element – RTS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starting Strength Official: $29 (Reg. $35)

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15, Mass Effect Legendary $40, more

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Reigns:

Sit on the throne as a benevolent (or malevolent) medieval monarch of the modern age and swipe your royal fingers either left or right to impose your will upon the kingdom. Survive the seemingly never-ending gauntlet of requests from your advisors, peasants, allies, and enemies while maintaining balance between the influential factions of your kingdom. But beware; each decision you make might have implications and unfortunate consequences down the road that could put your reign and family’s dynasty at risk!

