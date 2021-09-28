Pick up the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set at new low of $20.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 100-piece Drill and Driver Bit Set for $20.73 Prime shipped. Falling from about $34.50, today’s 40% discount is the largest we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for rounding out your current tool kit or bolstering a new one, this 100-piece bit set comes complete with “52 bits, 8 nut sockets, a magnetic bit holder, 4 hole saws, and more.” Each piece is crafted from a sturdy steel alloy, and the entire thing stores easily inside the included case, which also has a handle for travel. Head below for more options.

Though if you’re just looking for some dependable basics, you can’t go wrong with Dewalt’s 14-piece Drill Bit Set for $15. These trusty drill bits are designed for metal, wood, and plastic, and feature that patented Dewalt design for easy removal and placement. It comes in a sturdy storage container, so you can keep your workshop neat and easy to manage whenever your next project rolls along.

We’re tracking a number of other DIY deals today, so before you go, be sure to check out our tools guide for all the latest savings. For example, you can pick up this 12-piece jigsaw blade set from Bosch for just $5, Amazon’s 20-piece steel clamp set at 31% off, and a Stalwart 40-piece socket wrench kit for $11 Prime shipped.

More on Amazon Basics’ 100-piece Drill and Driver Bit Set:

  • 100-piece drill and driver multi-bit set; ideal for metal, wood, plastic, masonry, and hole saws
  • Includes 52 bits, 8 nut sockets, a magnetic bit holder, 4 hole saws, and more (scroll down the page for a full list of included pieces)
  • Made of durable, wear-resistant alloy steel with quenching treatment
  • Sturdy plastic case provides designated storage space and easy transport

