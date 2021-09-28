It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set at $11 Prime shipped (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 40-piece Ratcheting Socket Wrench Set for $10.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this kit has been selling for around $17 which leaves you with 35% off. It also comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Affordably add this 40-piece socket set to your shop to pave the way for you to tackle even more projects. It bundles several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Each of the sockets and handles are made of drop-forged steel with a chrome vanadium coating. This results in resistance to both corrosion and abrasion, helping bolster overall durability. A bundled case makes it a cinch to haul and keep everything tidy when not in use.

If you already have some sockets around the shop, perhaps your money would be put to better use with Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at under $8 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

After you’re finished here, you may also want to have a look at this list of Smith & Wesson markdowns priced from $11.50 Prime shipped. Other notable deals include SKIL’s brushless 4.5-inch angle grinder at $119, this 7-tool RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V Cordless Combo Kit for $199, and even a magnetic wristband for $7.

Stalwart 40-piece Ratcheting Socket Wrench Set features:

This kit comes in a compact hard-plastic case, so you’ll be able to keep this set in your truck, camper, or office. The case also features a carrying handle for quick access to your kit.

The sockets and both handles are made of drop forged steel and are plated with a chrome vanadium coating that resists corrosion and abrasion, ensuring your tools will last for years to come.

This set has both metric and standard sized sockets. So whether you’re repairing a washing machine or assembling pre-fabricated furniture, you’ll have the right size socket to work with.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!