Bosch’s 12-piece jigsaw blade set replenishes your workshop at under $5 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the BOSCH 12-piece Multi-Purpose Jigsaw Blade Set (U12BC) for $4.75 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Today’s offer shaves 40% off what you would typically need to spend and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a jigsaw in your workshop or garage, now is a great time to replenish the blades. This purchase delivers a total of 12 blades that are ready to make short work of wood and metal cutting applications. Each piece is made of high-carbon steel with a variety of styles that allow you to choose between “fast or fine cuts.”

Don’t own a jigsaw? If not, perhaps you’d be better served by this folding hand saw at $11 Prime shipped. It boasts a 7-inch razor-tooth blade that’s great for cutting through branches and more. The blade is outfitted with triple-cut razor teeth for a “smooth and fast sawing” experience.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse the latest discounts in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Examples of what you’ll discover there range from this Amazon-made 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set at under $9.50 to a 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set for $11. And that’s not all, you can also bag one of these Smith & Wesson knives from $11.50 along with a SKIL brushless angle grinder for $119 or a RYOBI 7-Tool Combo Kit at $199.

Bosch 12-piece Multi-Purpose Jigsaw Blade Set features:

  • For wood and metal cutting applications and general purpose
  • U-shank fittings; blades are compatible with U-shank jig saws
  • 12-pack; blade variety for fast or fine cuts in wood, thin metal
  • Thin-metal cutting includes blades designed for thin-metal cutting applicatio
  • High-quality construction made of high-carbon steel

