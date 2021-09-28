Bosch’s 12-piece jigsaw blade set replenishes your workshop at under $5 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the BOSCH 12-piece Multi-Purpose Jigsaw Blade Set (U12BC) for $4.75 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Today’s offer shaves 40% off what you would typically need to spend and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a jigsaw in your workshop or garage, now is a great time to replenish the blades. This purchase delivers a total of 12 blades that are ready to make short work of wood and metal cutting applications. Each piece is made of high-carbon steel with a variety of styles that allow you to choose between “fast or fine cuts.”

Don’t own a jigsaw? If not, perhaps you’d be better served by this folding hand saw at $11 Prime shipped. It boasts a 7-inch razor-tooth blade that’s great for cutting through branches and more. The blade is outfitted with triple-cut razor teeth for a “smooth and fast sawing” experience.

Bosch 12-piece Multi-Purpose Jigsaw Blade Set features:

For wood and metal cutting applications and general purpose

U-shank fittings; blades are compatible with U-shank jig saws

12-pack; blade variety for fast or fine cuts in wood, thin metal

Thin-metal cutting includes blades designed for thin-metal cutting applicatio

High-quality construction made of high-carbon steel

