This Amazon-made 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set just fell under $9.50 (New low, 31% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set for $9.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you do any sort of woodworking, many would argue that it’s vital to have some clamps around your workshop. Thankfully this set won’t break the bank and will provide you with a total of 20 clamps ranging from 0.75 to 1 inch in size. PVC-coated handles make each clamp easy to grip and also lessen the chances of scuffing a surface. Each one wields steel springs and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty.

You can spend a little bit less when opting for this 10-pack of 3.5-inch plastic spring clamps at $9 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll only get half the number of clamps and that they are made of plastic instead of metal. That being said, these are a bit bigger, which could be better depending on your specific use case.

Other low-cost deals we’ve spotted lately range from this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set at $11 to a batch of Smith & Wesson knives from $11.50. You can also snag this magnetic wristband at $7 alongside the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool for $3.50. And don’t forget to peruse Govee’s latest RGB sale from $13.

Amazon Basics 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set features:

20-piece steel spring clamp set makes a useful addition to any tool box

Includes 3/4-inch jaw-open-size steel-spring clamps (x15) and 1-inch jaw-open-size steel-spring clamps (x5)

Made of non-corroding zinc-coated steel for long-lasting strength; durable tempered-steel springs provide quick, smooth opening and firm closing

