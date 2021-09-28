Anker PowerWave MagSafe car charger sees first discount to $24, more in latest sale from $13

Anker is back today with its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of iPhone and Android essentials to pair with markdowns for your everyday carry, its latest headphones, and more from $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the first discount on Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Charging Car Mount at $23.99. Down from $36, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this summer, this MagSafe charger differs from the standard model thanks to being able to refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds. It’s compatible with both iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, and previously made our roundup of the best MagSafe accessories. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker discounts:

Speaking of MagSafe, go have a look at iOttie’s new Velox series. Having launched this morning with premium designs in tow, these iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 accessories come in several different form-factors including a car mount, power bank, and 2-in-1 stand. Read up on all of the details here as well as some first impressions.

PowerWave MagSafe Charging Car Mount features:

Not even your phone’s buzzing will loosen the mount’s solid grip. Place your iPhone on the magnetic car charging mount and let the secure magnets do the rest. Works flawlessly with the majority of car vents to hold your phone in place. Rotate your iPhone 12 horizontally or vertically for an optimal viewing angle when using your favorite navigation app or taking hands-free calls.

