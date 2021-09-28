Harman Kardon’s pricey $450 Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker just dropped to $100

-
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersHarman Kardon
Reg. $160+ $100

Harman Kardon is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in black, blue, or white. Originally $450, they go for around $160 via Amazon third-party sellers currently with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find and a match for the lowest we have tracked from HK. Alongside a nice fabric finish and ability to connect as many as 100 of them together, this Bluetooth speaker packs in 8 hours of battery life per charge and features one-button access to both Siri and Google Now. Dual noise cancelling microphones for taking calls or joined by the ability to connect up to two wireless streaming audio sources simultaneously Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Harman Kardon customers. More details below. 

If you can do with something more portable, the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a great option at half the price of today’s lead deal. These carabiner-equipped Bluetooth speakers are great for at home or on-the-road with loads of colorway options and we are also still tracking a nice price drop on the newer JBL Clip 4 model right here

Over in our Bluetooth speaker guide, you’ll also find a great deal on Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro — the ‘summer’s most value-packed speaker’ — at a new all-time low. This is one deal you won’t want to miss if you’re in the market for a new speaker and you can learn all about this model in our-hands on review here

More on the HK Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers
  • The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime
  • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music
  • Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

