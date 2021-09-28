Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller sees $50 off-season discounts from $180

Amazon now offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 shipped for the 8-zone offering. Down from $210 but normally selling for $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $229.99, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.

Amazon is also discounting the new 8-zone Rachio R3e Sprinkler Controller to $120. Down from $150, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year while coming within $10 of the 2021 low. This more affordable offering ditches the HomeKit support alongside some other higher-end features. Rated 4.7/5 starsfrom over 4,800 shoppers. Learn more about how it compares to the standard Rachio 3 in our launch coverage.

While you’ll find even more ways to adopt some environmentally-conscious gadgets and tools in our Green Deals guide, there are plenty of other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup in our smart home hub, too.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

