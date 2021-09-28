Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller sees $50 off-season discounts from $180

-
AmazonSmart HomeRachio
From $180 $50 off

Amazon now offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 shipped for the 8-zone offering. Down from $210 but normally selling for $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $229.99, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.

Amazon is also discounting the new 8-zone Rachio R3e Sprinkler Controller to $120. Down from $150, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year while coming within $10 of the 2021 low. This more affordable offering ditches the HomeKit support alongside some other higher-end features. Rated 4.7/5 starsfrom over 4,800 shoppers. Learn more about how it compares to the standard Rachio 3 in our launch coverage.

While you’ll find even more ways to adopt some environmentally-conscious gadgets and tools in our Green Deals guide, there are plenty of other upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup in our smart home hub, too.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Rachio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bake up a storm with Amazon Basics’ silicone baki...
Boost your battlestation with Logitech’s G PRO 2n...
Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 has a 60W USB-C PD port...
Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard takes the strain o...
Upgrade your shop lighting with 5,360-lumens of brightn...
Forget cables exist with this 250-inch cord cover kit a...
Stack discounts to score this Nintendo Switch Grip Kit ...
Replace your old thermometer with a touchless model at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Honeywell’s refurb HomeKit thermostat is down to $78, more in New Green Deals

Nature Power’s $99 110W solar panel kit is an off-grid camping must, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks’ $419 48V electric mower removes gas from lawn care, more in New Green Deals

Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe’s 14-in. electric chainsaw preps your yard for fall at $35, more in New Green Deals

50% off

Bass Pro new markdowns offer up to 50% off The North Face, Carhartt, Huk, Columbia, more

From $15 Learn More

Review: Logitech refreshes popular peripheral lineup with new MX Keys Mini

Orig. $150

Beats Studio Buds deliver ‘Hey Siri’ in a workout-ready design at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

$110 Learn More