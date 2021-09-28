Bring a My Sous Vide 101 Cooker home for hearty fall meals at $46 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the My Sous Vide My-101 Immersion Cooker for $45.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $98 and currently selling for $91 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 53% off. It is also slightly below the best we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, matching our previous mention, and one of the lowest-priced options out there from a trusted brand. A perfect solution for hearty fall and winter meals, sous vide cooking is great for slow-cooked meats and veggies throughout the cooler months and beyond. A corrosion-resistant 316-grade stainless steel build is complemented by an LED display for keeping track of your cooking jobs alongside support for an up to 5-gallon water tank and precision temperature settings within 0.1-degrees. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal undercuts the usually rock-bottom Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker at $55. Just make sure you have a water bath container at the ready like this Rubbermaid option that ships in several sizes from around $9 Prime shipped so you’re ready to go on day one.

Then go check out yesterday’s Amazon Basics silicone baking sheets deal and head over to our home goods hub for even more. We have the Inkbird smart sous vide cooker at under $65, this touchless thermometer at $8 Prime shipped, and more right here.

You’ll also want to dive into this morning’s Beats Studio Buds offer as well as these deals on LG’s 2021 C1 4K OLED TVs, and the Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller as well.

More on the My Sous Vide My-101 Immersion Cooker:

The My Sous Vide immersion cooker makes cooking restaurant style meals at home hassle free. Cooking made simple – with My Sous Vide all you need are three easy steps: place My Sous Vide into any 10-inch container filled with water, place your food in a sealable bag, and dial-in your cooking temperature. Press start and My Sous Vide will heat and circulate the water to the perfect temperature for your dish. Enjoy high quality restaurant food at home and never worry about overcooking your food again!.

