Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200 off + more from $57 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed 575 Blender with FourSide Jar for $199.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $400 with some listings fetching that much or more at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $80 off the next best price we can find and a great shines to score a pro-grade blender with a giant discount. This is a professional blander that can handle just about anything you need it to with five speed options including some for hot soups, manual pulsing, and more. It ships with a FourSide blending jar as well as touchpad controls, and a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

More blender deals:

And there are plenty more kitchen deals to check out today. This morning we spotted a great deal on the My Sous Vide 101 Cooker just before iRobot’s regularly $500+ pet hair-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac dropped down to $240. You’ll also want to check out this offer on the Amazon Basics silicone baking sheets as well as these Tide laundry detergent deals from $8.50. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed 575 Blender:

Start the day off with a smoothie using this Blendtec classic blender. The preprogrammed settings let you get high-quality results for a variety of beverages, soups and other recipes, while the built-in handle offers simple pouring. This Blendtec classic blender has measurements printed directly on the glass for added convenience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!