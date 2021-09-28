Beats Studio Buds deliver ‘Hey Siri’ in a workout-ready design at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Woot is now offering the Beats Studio Buds in certified refurbished condition for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Having launched earlier this year with a $150 price tag, you’re looking at the lowest price yet to bring home the new releases with 26% in savings. Today’s offer is also $20 under the Amazon low. Beats Studio Buds deliver a workout-friendly design that’s as compelling for iPhone users as it is for those in the Android ecosystem. One of those enticing features is the active noise cancellation, which is joined by the IPX4 water-resistant build. There’s also Hey Siri support which is joined by up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the USB-C charging case. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring the Beats focus into your workout kit or everyday listening are the Flex earbuds. While these just received a permanent price increase up to $69, you can currently score them for $50 at Amazon. You’ll still find Bluetooth connectivity at the center of the equation here, just with an around-neck cord that tethers the two buds together. Other notable features then include 12 hours of listening on a single charge and a sweat-resistant build.

For a more stylish pair of earbuds that might not be quite as ready for tagging along on runs but are notable in quite a few other ways, go have a look at the latest releases from Marshall. Earlier in the month, the audio brand introduced two new pairs of true wireless buds into its lineup headlined by the Motif ANC, which deliver active noise cancellation for the first time from Marshall.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!