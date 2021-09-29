Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

Flexispot has now launched a new standing desk sale, taking up to 40% off a selection of its best-selling offerings in honor of the brand’s anniversary. Shipping is free across the board. A notable place to start in the sale is its Comhar All-in-One Wooden Motorized Standing Desk for $339.99. Down from $500, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $160 in savings attached. This is also $20 below our previous mention from earlier this summer, too. This standing desk elevates your work from home setup with a wooden design and motorized form-factor for effortlessly converting between sitting and standing configurations. It has four different presents on the integrated controller that help you zero in on the perfect position every time, which can be anywhere from 28- to 47-inches tall. Standing out from other models on the market, it has an integrated drawer for storing away gear as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots and a USB-A charging port. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find a selection of additional motorized standing desks and other work from home upgrades on sale. Here are some of our additional top picks:

Or if you’re in the market for something a bit more premium, go check out our hands-on review of the Flexispot Pro. This standing desk delivers a more high-end design than either of the models above, and packs an even larger 72-inch desktop to boot. Get all of the details right here.

Flexispot Comhar Motorized Standing Desk features:

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk offers the perfect solution for working from home. This revolutionized workstation is such a versatile and practical standing desk that not only helps boost productivity by preventing you from sitting all day but its packed features as well as classy design definitely set it apart. With the press of a button, it shifts from your ideal sitting position to the optimal standing position all while keeping your monitor, keyboard and mouse at the most ergonomic levels for productive and effective work.

