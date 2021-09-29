Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

Now that its 2021 case collection has been unveiled, it’s time to take a hands-on look at the LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case. Now complete with magnetic MagSafe charging capabilities, LifeProof’s SEE line features an environmentally conscious design with the brand’s usual attention to creating a safe and secure home for your precious Apple handset. Head below for our LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case review in the latest edition of Tested with 9to5Toys.

LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case with MagSafe review

Made from hard, recycled plastic, the LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case features 2-meter drop protection in a one-piece design with a screenless front. While not the brand’s most protective, it still adds a good thick bezel around your iPhone 13 without adding too much heft overall.

It, according to LifeProof, “does right by your phone and our planet.” These cases are sustainably made from 45% recycled plastic, much like the iPhone 12 models we featured this summer. And on top of that, LifeProof will donate $1 on each case purchase to your choice of “water-minded nonprofit partners,” including the likes of Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers, and Oceana.

The LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case, which is available in several color combinations including the “Anchors Away” gray/orange on display in this review, is also MagSafe-ready and compatible with “Apple MagSafe charging system and accessories.”

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Works with MagSafe chargers and accessories

Sustainably made from 45% recycled plastic

Screenless front

Ultra-thin, one-piece design

6.6 feet / 2 meter drop protection

Donate $1 – on us – to one of our water-minded nonprofit partners

9to5Toys’ Take

After having a chance to go hands-on with the LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case, I can confidently say you’re getting much of what you’re expecting if you have used the brand’s gear in the past, and a solid protective option that does right by the environment, too.

I have personally never been a fan of protective cases – mostly because they alter the form factor of the gorgeously designed iPhones and add a little too much bulk in my pocket – but if I was going to go with one, the SEE might very well be it. It seems to sit in the middle ground between those jobsite-ready options and something that is somehow so ultra-thin it’s hard to believe it will protect anything. The SEE really feels like it can protect an iPhone 13 from 6.6-foot drops without getting too crazy with the overly thick bezels. That also subsequently leaves a nice lip of protection surrounding your display and backside camera cutouts as well.

The two-tone colorway options look quite nice, with light accent paint jobs on the power and volume buttons alongside arguably minimal branding throughout. You’ll find small LifeProof logos along the side, but the back is completely clean.

The magnetic MagSafe experience has been a solid one thus far. It works nicely with Apple’s MagSafe charging puck as well as some of the third-party options I have laying around as well.

In the end, fans of the brand will almost certainly be happy with their LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case purchase, and newcomers are getting exactly what LifeProof says they are – a solid, protective iPhone 13 case that makes use of recycled materials and even supports some of the best water-based charities out there.

LifeProof SEE iPhone 13 case with MagSafe is available now for $59.99 via Amazon with Prime shipping or directly from LifeProof.

