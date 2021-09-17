LifeProof’s environmentally-conscious iPhone 13 cases now live with MagSafe, more from $40

The LifeProof iPhone 13 cases have arrived and are now available for purchase. After making an appearance earlier this week then getting pulled from the official site, the new LifeProof iPhone 13 cases are now available starting from $40 across Apple’s entire lineup of new handsets. Hit the fold for a closer look at the new iPhone 13 NËXT, SEE, WĀKE, FRĒ cases.

LifeProof iPhone 13 case collection

With its new iPhone 13 collection, LifeProof once again has super protective options, clear models to show off your gorgeous iPhone 13 colors, and antimicrobial covers, just about all of which with a focus on using recycled materials and offering customers the chance to donate $1 to “water-minded nonprofit partners.” You’ll also find MagSafe variants on many of the options — watch out for the “Shop Options” buttons along the top of each listing page to find the MagSafe or non-MagSafe variants.

Here are some quick links to the LifeProof 2021 case collections for each of the new iPhone 13 models: iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max. Don’t forget about the LifeProof Alpha Glass and Alpha Flex iPhone 13 Screen Protectors from $40.

Then head below for a breakdown of the flagship models from the new LifeProof iPhone 13 collection:

NËXT ANTIMICROBIAL CASE from $80

NËXT keeps pace with your busy, balanced life. Its thin profile defends your phone against spills while the antimicrobial treatment keeps germs at bay. It’s also made with at least 50% recycled plastic to save your phone and our planet.

NËXT CASE FOR iPHONE 13 from $80

It’s made with 55% recycled plastic and survives falls from 2 meters — all in a low-profile fit that keeps your iPhone 13 on display. Plus, when you get a NËXT, you get a free $1 to donate to one of our nonprofit partners. It feels pretty, pretty good.

SEE CASE WITH MAGSAFE from $60

This is SEE, the MagSafe iPhone 13 case that snaps to chargers and accessories flawlessly, and withstands the crush of 2-meter drops. Made from over 45% recycled plastic, it does right by your phone and our planet.

WĀKE CASE FOR iPHONE 13 from $40

Crafted from salvaged fishing gear, it’s made up of over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic with a sculpted wave pattern and a DropProof rating of 2 meters. Plus you get to donate a dollar — on us — to one of our water-conscious nonprofit partners post-purchase.

FRĒ CASE FOR MAGSAFE FOR iPHONE 13 from $100 (Not yet available)

Covered on all sides, it dives into water, wades into the elements, and withstands 2-meter drops. Plus, it works with MagSafe accessories, so you can charge and mount up how you want to. To reduce its footprint, FRĒ for MagSafe is made with 50% recycled plastic.

