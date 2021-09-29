Home Depot’s latest sale drops Nest Learning Thermostat to $199 (Save $50), more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of smart thermostats and other gear to ready your home for cooler weather. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199, which is also being matched at Amazon. Down from $249, you’re looking at a return to the best price of the year at $50 off. With fall officially here and even colder weather on the horizon, bringing Google’s Nest thermostat into your space will help your home automatically adjust to the change in temperatures. Sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, there’s a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s Home Depot sale, you’ll find some additional offerings with savings attached, including Nest Thermostat bundles with added temperature sensors and more. Though if you’re just looking to get in the Assistant-enabled climate control game for less, the newer Google Nest Thermostat is hard to beat at $130. This offering lacks some of the learning features noted above, but will still let you command the heater this winter from your smartphone or smart speaker. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Yesterday, Amazon happened to unveil its very first smart thermostat during its annual September hardware event. Alongside quite a few other new releases for the rest of your smart home, its upcoming smart thermostat takes a more affordable approach with a simplistic design that’s geared towards winning over Alexa owners. Dive into our coverage right here for all of the details.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

