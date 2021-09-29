OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras fall to new Amazon low at $154 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $915.25 shipped. With $154 in savings from the usual $1,069 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date following our previous mention that sold for $15 more. As the latest flagship experience from OnePlus, its 9 Pro arrives with a compelling array of features powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. And with OnePlus announcing that there won’t be a more affordable 9T on the way for this year, going with this discount is an even better option. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case with some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 290 customers.

First, go check out all of the best app and game deals for your device right here before diving into some of the other notable hardware offers on tap. If you’re in the market for something a bit more affordable, a series of Motorola Android smartphones are now up to $400 off including foldables, entry-level models, and more from $160.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

