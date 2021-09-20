Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto One Ace $330, razr $400 off, more

Amazon is now launching a new unlocked Motorola Android smartphone sale headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $329.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for one of the first times and $70 in savings. Entering into the more affordable end of the Android spectrum the Moto One 5G Ace launched at the start of the year with a 6.7-inch 1080p display in tow. Powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, there’s also 2-day battery life backed by 5G connectivity and 128GB of storage. Though if that isn’t enough, there’s also the microSD card slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Motorola Android smartphone deals:

If Motorola’s selection of handsets aren’t doing it for you, our Android guide is packed with plenty of other hardware offers. Headlined by the very first discount on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at $75 off, you can also cash-in on another foldable thanks to $200 in savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display. Capture sharper low-light photos, ultra-wide angle shots, and more with the 48 MP camera system. And get the speed you crave with the latest Qualcomm processor. The future is fast, and it’s here today with motorola one 5G ace.

