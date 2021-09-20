Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlord, Sendmate, more

It is now time to kick off the week in Android game and app deals with all of today’s best Google Play price drops. Alongside everything waiting in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, we are now tracking big-time deals on Motorola handsets as well as the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller. But for now we are turning our attention the apps including highlights like Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, KReader PRO, Sendmate, Evertale, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by big-time price drops on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the brand’s Galaxy Buds 2 with deals starting from $115 right here. On the handset side of things, we are still tracking a notable deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G, but today we spotted an Amazon Motorola sale with deep price drops on the Moto One Ace, the razr model, and more starting from $160. Moving over to accessories, these SK Hynix SSDs fare now starting from $60, the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller is $56, and you’ll find all of today’s smartphone add-ons in our daily roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE Village $45, FF VII remake $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

