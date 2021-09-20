Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlord, Sendmate, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to kick off the week in Android game and app deals with all of today’s best Google Play price drops. Alongside everything waiting in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, we are now tracking big-time deals on Motorola handsets as well as the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller. But for now we are turning our attention the apps including highlights like Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, KReader PRO, Sendmate, Evertale, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by big-time price drops on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the brand’s Galaxy Buds 2 with deals starting from $115 right here. On the handset side of things, we are still tracking a notable deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G, but today we spotted an Amazon Motorola sale with deep price drops on the Moto One Ace, the razr model, and more starting from $160. Moving over to accessories, these SK Hynix SSDs fare now starting from $60, the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller is $56, and you’ll find all of today’s smartphone add-ons in our daily roundup. 

Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE Village $45, FF VII remake $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto On...
Take mobile gaming next level: PowerA MOGA XP5-A Blueto...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Little Misfortu...
Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE V...
Drop an Arcade1Up cabinet in the game room at $100 off:...
Nintendo Switch now supports Bluetooth speakers and hea...
Battlefield 2042 now launching mid-November, missing or...
Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Data D...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Data Defense, Earthlings Beware!, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto One Ace $330, razr $400 off, more

From $160 Learn More
50% off

Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag and 40-can cooler at $15 (Save 50%)

$15 Learn More
From $29

Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1 of low at $60 (30% off), more from $29

Save 30% Learn More
All-time low

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch lasts 18 days on a single charge at low of $150 (Reg. up to $180)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Architectural Digest magazine lands on your doorstep for 1-year at $4.50 (Reg. up to $30)

$4.50 Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110 just in time for iPad mini’s launch on Friday (Reg. $129)

$110 Learn More
Amazon low

This $14 metal LED desk lamp wields haptics, USB, custom color temps, brightness, and more

$14 Learn More