Give Alexa or Assistant 3 outlets to control with TP-Link’s smart power strip at $25

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $24.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the best price in over a month with $5 in savings attached. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There are also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices.

If you’d prefer to bring smart home control to lamps or appliances in different locations, the lead power strip might not be the best option. Instead, go pick up a 2-pack of these popular TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs for under $15. You’ll be able to take full advantage of the same Alexa and Assistant support found above, just with single outlet designs.

And on the topic of Alexa-enabled gear, yesterday saw Amazon take to a virtual stage to unveil a whole host of new smart home offerings, Alexa-enabled gadgets, and even an autonomous robot. You can dive into a full breakdown of the event in our coverage right here, which details all of the new and upcoming releases from the retailer.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!