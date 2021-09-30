All-new Timex T80 x Space Invaders watch brings pixelated aliens to your wrist

Last year, Timex unveiled a version of its T80 watch with PAC-MAN chasing ghosts around the bezel. Fast forward to today, and now the company is preparing to release a new Space Invaders watch. Fans of the game will now have a way to prominently show off their love for the game and this classic watch style. As with the PAC-MAN release, the bezels are filled with nostalgic artwork that’s bound to turn some heads. Not only will you find various Space Invaders along the front, but also a ship and some explosions. Continue reading to learn more.

Timex T80 x Space Invaders watch now up for grabs

Well over 40 years have passed since Space Invaders launched in 1978, but this isn’t stopping Timex from crafting a new T80 timepiece with pixelated aliens filling up the bezels. All of the invaders are red, a color that pops when paired with the dark black bezel. A silver case and band only accentuates this further.

Timex’s upcoming T80 Space Invaders watch features a 34mm brass case that’s paired with an 18mm stainless steel bracelet. The simplistic digital display can be illuminated whenever the need arises, thanks to an Indiglo light-up watch dial. Despite being an old style, it’s able to withstand “splashes or brief immersion in water,” with a water-resistance rating of up to 100 feet. While some may balk at the thought of wearing an old-looking timepiece like this, many would argue that it’s the perfect style for this type of release.

Pricing and availability

At the moment it is a bit unclear what official pricing will be, but if it’s anything like its PAC-MAN-inspired predecessor, it will likely have a list price of somewhere around $79. That being said, a pre-order listing has surfaced at Amazon and early adopters are currently able to snatch one of these up for $69.02. With a release date of October 11, initial shipments are slated to go out in less than two weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I were a watch person, chances are high that I would gravitate toward unique timepieces like this one. Having spent more time playing PAC-MAN as a child, I’d arguably be more drawn to that game-inspired watch from Timex instead of this one. That being said, Space Invaders is a popular classic, and I have little doubt that Timex will struggle to find folks interested in wearing this watch.

