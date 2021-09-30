Save up to $118 on Apple’s recently-refreshed M1 iMac with 4K Retina display

-
Amazon now offers Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac starting at $1,249.99 shipped in several colors. Normally you’d pay $1,299 with today’s offer matching the all-time low at $49 off. You’re also looking at the same price cuts on higher-end models, too. Not to mention, up to $118 in savings by going with an Open-Box Excellent version at Best Buy.

Delivering a series of enhancements, the recent M1 iMac refresh isn’t just all about Apple Silicone. Alongside those performances gains, there’s also an all-new ultra-slim form-factor that rocks a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as an integrated 1080p FaceTime camera. Not to mention six speakers to deliver Spatial Audio and a pair of Thunderbolt ports. You’re also looking at up to 512GB of storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and the option of Etherner in the power brick to complement its onboard Wi-Fi 6 support. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Now that we’re over halfway through the work week, you’ll find quite a notable selection of discounts in our Apple guide. Those who just picked up an iPhone 13 are in the most luck, as we’re seeing rare discounts on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack to go alongside official cases for the latest handsets.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

