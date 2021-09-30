Gold Box air purifier deals rid your space of allergens at 32% off with deals from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off Pure Enrichment air purifiers. One standout option here is the Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop 2-in-1 Air Purifier for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 20% of the going rate, the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This nightstand or tabletop-ready design features a 2-in-1 setup to rid your space of “99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and” more. Three fan speed options are joined by an activated carbon filter layer to remove smoke and other odors from your space alongside rubberized feet that “improve the stability of the air purifier while the unique forward airflow provides a gentle and relaxing breeze.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals and details below.

Also in today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier down at $29.99 shipped. Now 25% off the going rate, this one usually fetches closer to $40 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for folks that need to be able to easily move the air purification to various spaces in the home or even to the office, this includes a similar feature set as today’s lead deal in a smaller package with up to 12-hours of battery life per charge.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Pure Enrichment Gold Box sale for additional deals at up to 32% off. Then go check out LEVOIT’s new Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier as well as the BISSELL MYair models and this deal on the HomeKit-ready Emerson Sensi Touch thermostat.

More on the Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze:

2-STAGE AIR PURIFICATION: Clean and sanitize your air from 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and household odors. Stage 1: Activated carbon pre-filter; Stage 2: True HEPA filter

3 FAN SPEEDS: Turn the control knob to find your optimal fan setting with low, medium, and high options

INNOVATIVE DESIGN: Rubberized feet improve the stability of the air purifier while the unique forward airflow provides a gentle and relaxing breeze

IDEAL FOR YOUR SPACE: Fits perfectly on any nightstand, desk, or end table while blending in seamlessly with your decor

