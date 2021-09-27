Emerson Sensi Touch delivers HomeKit-enabled heating at $121 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $120.90 shipped. Normally fetching $150 or so, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price this year. Having dropped from $165, you’re looking at the second-best price in several months that comes within $7 of our previous mention and saves you 27% in savings. Cooler weather is now arriving and the Emerson Sensi Touch is a great way to help ensure your home stays the ideal temperature. Alongside its built-in touchscreen display, there’s also access to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant for voice controls and the like on top of automations, schedules, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 445 customers at Home Depot. Head below for more.

Skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $49 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat and help keep things the right temperature this summer.

A great way to automate the rest of your Siri setup is with the Eve Room air quality monitor. Delivering several different stats to your setup, this is a great way to automate heaters and more this winter that aren’t tied into your home’s climate control system. And at $90, there’s a rare chance to save, as well.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

