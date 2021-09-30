Satechi’s 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger powers your entire Apple kit at $56 (Save 20%)

Satechi is now offering its new 100W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger for $56 shipped when code GAN100 has been applied at checkout. You’re looking at 20% in savings from the usual $70 price tag, one of the first markdowns so far, and a match of the all-time low. Given that Apple’s official 96W power adapter already sells for more than the list price of the Satechi charger, today’s discount is about as compelling as you’ll find. It packs a single USB-C PD port which is backed by GaN technology. And with the ability to dish out up to 100W of power, it can refuel everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro to your new iPhone 13 and anything in-between. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While not currently on sale, Satechi’s new 20W USB-C Wall Charger is a notable alternative for those who want to take advantage of the brand’s usual premium designs and build quality for less. Clocking in with an $18 price tag, this charger just launched earlier in the month and sports a single 20W USB-C port as well as a folding plug design. Dive into our launch coverage right here for a closer look before adding it to your everyday carry.

Speaking of Satechi, the brand just launched its very first MagSafe car mount to go alongside your new iPhone 13. That’s alongside a companion car charger, as well. But once you’ve checked out the new releases, we just went hands-on with Satechi’s Stand & Hub, which gives your Mac mini front-facing I/O alongside additional SSD storage and more.

Satechi 100W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger features:

Unlock the full potential of USB-C Power Delivery with the Satechi 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger, featuring next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to provide a faster, more efficient charge than before. With up to 100W output, the charger keeps up with even your most intensive tasks with a convenient foldable plug that makes it easy to take with you, wherever you need a powerful charge.

