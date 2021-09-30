Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPhone 13 case worth the price tag?

Speck’s iPhone 13 case collection landed shortly after the new handsets were unveiled, and we are now ready to dish up some hands-on impressions of the new Speck iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear Case. Speck’s iPhone accessories have been a mainstay in our yearly roundups for years now, and it’s time to find out whether the new Presidio Perfect-Clear Case lives up to the brand’s reputation. Head below for our Speck iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear Case review in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Tested with 9to5Toys

Speck iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear Case review

The new Speck iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear Case provides a crystal cover for Apple’s latest handsets and to let your color of choice really shine through. This one is slightly thicker than some of the barely-there clear cases out there and subsequently offers up even more protection against drops and untimely mishaps. This one provides up to 13 feet of drop protection by way of a dual layer perimeter alongside a series of raised bezels to protect the screen and camera array as well as those ugly face-down drops.

When dropped, our clear impact technology compresses on impact and cushions your phone. It’s proven to absorb shock and resist damage to your device.

Speck’s iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear Case also features built-in magnets for compatibility with all of the MagSafe-ready gear out there alongside a lifetime warranty you likely won’t need because you’ll have a new phone and case in another year or so anyway. There is, however, a nice Microban coating here to protect against bacteria growth until you’re ready for a complete upgrade:

Only Speck has Microban. Their antimicrobial product protection delivers a 99% reduction in bacteria growth on the case, creating a cleaner surface. Life gets dirty, we keep your case cleaner.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Innovative clear impact technology cushions your phone and resists damage, protecting against drops up to 13 feet

Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration and anti-yellowing materials keep your case looking perfectly clear

Designed with magnets that are proven to work reliably with all Apple MagSafe® accessories

Microban® reduces bacteria growth by 99% to protect the case creating a cleaner surface

Raised bezel screen protection

Lifetime warranty

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Speck iPhone 13 Presidio Perfect-Clear Case falls into that category of transparent covers that are a little bit more protective than your average, flimsy minimalist option. It is a sort of hard plastic that can barely bend (although there are no issues getting the case on and off the iPhone 13), as opposed to one of those more rubbery, gummy-feeling options. As we mentioned above, it is easily among the more protective clear cases we have come across this year. While I’m not ready to try dropping my new iPhone 13 from 13 feet in the air to test it out, it certainly feels like it could handle some pretty serious impacts.

It is quite a minimalist design overall with just a small Speck logo on the top right backside corner. There are some odd-looking serial number-like codes inside of the clear volume and power buttons that might turn some folks off, but for me that adds to the charm here – they almost seem like military-style or model number tech markings to me. But it’s something to keep in mind.

As for the MagSafe experience, it has been a solid one overall. There have been no issues connecting Apple’s magnetic puck charger, third-party variants, or even those magnetic wallet options.

In the end, this is a solid option for folks looking to go with a clear option that is still thick enough to offer some peace of mind between the time you drop your iPhone 13 on the sidewalk and you picking it up to see if the screen is cracked. If you’re looking for the thinnest possible clear cover with a sort of pliable and bendable feel, this isn’t it. The $50 price tag might also be bit much for some folks, myself included, but there really aren’t very many no-name options that offer up this kind of protection in a clear case I would actually trust, with perfectly functioning magnetic features. And pricing is sure to come down sooner or later (it’s not available on Amazon just yet).

