JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with carabiner hits Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $54.99 shipped. This speaker carries an $80 list price direct from JBL, typically sells for $70 at Amazon, and is now $5 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re in the market for a high-quality and compact Bluetooth speaker solution today’s deal might very well be it. Alongside IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection from the elements, this speaker features a large, built-in carabiner so you can attach it to just about anything as well as a up to 10-hours of wireless playback per charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.
If the integrated carabiner setup doesn’t interest you, something like this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker might be a better choice. This comes in at $26 shipped on Amazon with much longer 24-hours of battery life and a reliable IPX5-rated housing to protect against liquids and the like.
We are also still tracking a great deal on Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro, the summer’s most value-packed speaker, as well as even more in our Bluetooth speaker hub. Harman Kardon’s pricey $450 Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker is still down at $100, but you’ll also want to check out this all-time low on the Google Nest Hub for a more intelligent option as well. Plus, there are even more smart home deals waiting for you right here.
More on the JBL Clip 4:
- JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size.
- JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colorful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.
- With the JBL Clip 4’s redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection, you can clip it on and go explore the world.
- Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.
- The JBL Clip 4 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
