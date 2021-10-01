JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with carabiner hits Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $54.99 shipped. This speaker carries an $80 list price direct from JBL, typically sells for $70 at Amazon, and is now $5 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re in the market for a high-quality and compact Bluetooth speaker solution today’s deal might very well be it. Alongside IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection from the elements, this speaker features a large, built-in carabiner so you can attach it to just about anything as well as a up to 10-hours of wireless playback per charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

If the integrated carabiner setup doesn’t interest you, something like this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker might be a better choice. This comes in at $26 shipped on Amazon with much longer 24-hours of battery life and a reliable IPX5-rated housing to protect against liquids and the like.

We are also still tracking a great deal on Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro, the summer’s most value-packed speaker, as well as even more in our Bluetooth speaker hub. Harman Kardon’s pricey $450 Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker is still down at $100, but you’ll also want to check out this all-time low on the Google Nest Hub for a more intelligent option as well. Plus, there are even more smart home deals waiting for you right here.

More on the JBL Clip 4:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size.

JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colorful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.

With the JBL Clip 4’s redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection, you can clip it on and go explore the world.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

The JBL Clip 4 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!