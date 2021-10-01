October Reading List is full of page-turning thrillers to cozy up with

Happy October 1! We’re kicking off the new month with an October Reading List. We will be covering the best new books to pick up including spooky thrillers, romance novels, and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in this October Reading List. You will want to check out the new Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection with designs created by the celebrity himself.

Cackle by Rachel Harrison

If you’re looking for a book to cozy up with this fall, Cackle By Rachel Harrison is a great choice. This book starts out with a breakup that leaves Annie wanting a new start. She decides to move to upstate New York, where her life seems to be turning around, except for the spider infestation in her apartment. She then meets her first friend, Sophia, who takes a special interest in Annie. She soon finds out that the rest of the town appears to be terrified of the ageless resident. This book debuts on October 5 and will be a definite page turner.

The Neighbor’s Secret by L. Alison Heller

Another notable read this month is The Neighbor’s Secret by L. Alison Heller. Also debuting on October 5, the book is about a group of suburban moms who are in a book club. They love to read thrillers, and when violent acts of vandalism target the group’s members, that seems to be too close to the books story, so the book club has to end. This thrilling book will have you guessing the entire time.

A Season For Second Chances by Jenny Bayliss

If you’re looking for a heartfelt romance, A Season for Second Chances by Jenny Bayliss is a great option. Annie Sharpe’s life has come to a halt. Her kids are grown, her restaurant is doing just fine on its own, and her 26-year marriage has ended. But she finds herself in a season of second chances. “A gorgeous, cozy winter read that will transport you to the coast on a windswept day. Full of quirky characters and a refreshingly mature leading lady, this book will restore anyone’s faith that it’s never too late for a second chance at love, or indeed, life,” says Sophie Cousens, author of This Time Next Year and Just Haven’t Met You Yet.

These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant

The last thriller on this list is These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant. This book sounds extremely interesting and spooky as well. A father and daughter have been isolating themselves to keep away from their past, but this means no electricity and minimal interaction with the outside world. This highly anticipated book debuts on October 26.

