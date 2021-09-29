Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection has three new styles: boots, chukkas, boat shoes

-
FashionNewsSperry

The Sperry x John Legend new fall collection is live with designs that are specifically made by him. The new styles, including boots, chukka boots, and boat shoes, reflect Legend’s personal style. Pricing from this collection ranges from $120 to $250. The shoes feature vibram soles and Sperry’s notable lightweight plushwave midsole and outsole. Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find out more about the Sperry x John Legend Fall collection below.

“The best collaborations are when each party pushes the other to go places they normally wouldn’t go. I feel like we achieved that,” said  David Thomas, John Legend’s stylist. “Digging into the Sperry archive and reimagining their boat shoe; this is the first time this has happened with a collaboration, and is something we are very proud of. Taking their product apart and piecing it back together, adding and taking away, the entire Sperry x John Legend collection is very contemporary, very Sperry, and very John Legend. I’m thrilled to present the collection at NYMD and have the opportunity to showcase what we have created together.”

 Sperry x John Legend Authentic Boots

The Authentic Original Vibram Lug Boots are a staple from this new fall collection. These on-trend boots feature a high-top look and an all-leather exterior. You can choose from a tan or black coloring and the entire inside is fully lined with supple lambskin. It also has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and the 10-eye lace-up design will stand out with any look. They’re priced at $250 and would make a fantastic gift.

Legend Signature Boat Shoes

Suede is a classic texture for fall, and the collection has the Signature PLUSHWAVE Boat Shoe that’s nice for transitional weather. These boat shoes feature a slip-on design for added convenience and an elastic gore construction also helps with easy on and off. The plushwave insole also promotes all-day comfort. They’re lightweight and you can choose from four color options. This style is priced at $120.

Legend Commodore Boots

The Legend Commodore Boots are a mix between sneakers and boots, which is also very trendy for fall. These boots can be dressed up or down and were designed for comfort. They’re available in three color options and priced at $200.

Finally, you will want to check out the Lands’ End x Draper James collection with comfortable pajamas you will love.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Sperry

About the Author

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-large...
Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby A...
October PS Plus FREE games: Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2...
Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cas...
Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sitewide + 20% of...
Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $5.50: Baby...
UGG Fall Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, sli...
Show More Comments

Related

Nordstrom x Nike fall 2021 collection just dropped with new sneakers, apparel, more

Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school season with waterproof boots, backpacks, more

J.Crew releases new sneakers for fall in collaboration with New Balance

50% off

UGG Fall Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, slippers, sandals, more from $25

from $25 Learn More

L.L. Bean’s new fall arrivals are live! Find flannels, duck boots, more

Michael Strahan collection with Men’s Wearhouse has stylish apparel from $10

50% off

Cole Haan best-selling boots, dress shoes, more up to 50% off just in time for fall

from $40 Learn More

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases