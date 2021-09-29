Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection has three new styles: boots, chukkas, boat shoes

The Sperry x John Legend new fall collection is live with designs that are specifically made by him. The new styles, including boots, chukka boots, and boat shoes, reflect Legend’s personal style. Pricing from this collection ranges from $120 to $250. The shoes feature vibram soles and Sperry’s notable lightweight plushwave midsole and outsole. Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find out more about the Sperry x John Legend Fall collection below.

“The best collaborations are when each party pushes the other to go places they normally wouldn’t go. I feel like we achieved that,” said David Thomas, John Legend’s stylist. “Digging into the Sperry archive and reimagining their boat shoe; this is the first time this has happened with a collaboration, and is something we are very proud of. Taking their product apart and piecing it back together, adding and taking away, the entire Sperry x John Legend collection is very contemporary, very Sperry, and very John Legend. I’m thrilled to present the collection at NYMD and have the opportunity to showcase what we have created together.”

Sperry x John Legend Authentic Boots

The Authentic Original Vibram Lug Boots are a staple from this new fall collection. These on-trend boots feature a high-top look and an all-leather exterior. You can choose from a tan or black coloring and the entire inside is fully lined with supple lambskin. It also has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and the 10-eye lace-up design will stand out with any look. They’re priced at $250 and would make a fantastic gift.

Legend Signature Boat Shoes

Suede is a classic texture for fall, and the collection has the Signature PLUSHWAVE Boat Shoe that’s nice for transitional weather. These boat shoes feature a slip-on design for added convenience and an elastic gore construction also helps with easy on and off. The plushwave insole also promotes all-day comfort. They’re lightweight and you can choose from four color options. This style is priced at $120.

Legend Commodore Boots

The Legend Commodore Boots are a mix between sneakers and boots, which is also very trendy for fall. These boots can be dressed up or down and were designed for comfort. They’re available in three color options and priced at $200.

