Save up to $309 on prev-gen. iPad Pros and more in Woot’s 1-day sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation iPads in both new and certified refurbished conditions. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable offers from the sale has the Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB marked down to $489.99. Down from its original $799 price tag, this refurbished offer amounts to $309 and marks the best price of the year.

Even with the new M1 models now available, going with one of the previous-generation iPad Pros nets you many of the same features in a more affordable package. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display arrives with Promotion as well as USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and all of the new functionality in iPadOS15. This one is powered by the Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, paper writing, and a whole littany of other tasks. Includes a 30-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Originally released October 2018

Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

11-inch Liquid Retina display

12-megapixel iSight camera

FaceTime HD camera

1080p HD video recording

A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture

Embedded M12 coprocessor

10-hour battery life

