Save up to $309 on prev-gen. iPad Pros and more in Woot’s 1-day sale

-
Best of 9to5ToysAppleBest iPad Dealswoot
Today only $309 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation iPads in both new and certified refurbished conditions. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable offers from the sale has the Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB marked down to $489.99. Down from its original $799 price tag, this refurbished offer amounts to $309 and marks the best price of the year.

Even with the new M1 models now available, going with one of the previous-generation iPad Pros nets you many of the same features in a more affordable package. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display arrives with Promotion as well as USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and all of the new functionality in iPadOS15. This one is powered by the Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, which is more than capable of handling web browsing, paper writing, and a whole littany of other tasks. Includes a 30-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

The end of the week has arrived and you’ll find all of the best offers before we head into the weekend in our Apple guide. Notably, you can pair the 11-inch iPad Pro above with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio now that it is on sale for $110. Not to mention a whole other cast of markdowns and more.

Apple 2018 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • Originally released October 2018
  • Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • 11-inch Liquid Retina display
  • 12-megapixel iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD camera
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture
  • Embedded M12 coprocessor
  • 10-hour battery life

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Woot’s latest 1-day-only sale discounts ecobee4 H...
Score a Dyson Hot+Cool Link air purifier, heater, and f...
VIVO standing desks, risers, more up to 51% off today w...
Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts Riverdale, ...
Save up to $118 on Apple’s recently-refreshed M1 ...
Woot discounts PC gaming gear from $11 with mice, keybo...
This smartphone tripod also has a built-in LED ring lig...
Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

JOMASHOP’s Fall Event takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Dior, and more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $40

Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount PRO drops back down to $36.50 + more from $30

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $180

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller just hit the Amazon all-time low at $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $35

Smartphone Accessories: iWalk MagSafe Battery Pack $19 (Reg. $35), more

$19 Learn More
30% off

SYLVANIA Gold Box light bulb deals from $3: Edison-style, smart, outdoor, more up to 30% off

From $3 Learn More
From $70

Woot’s latest 1-day-only sale discounts ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat to $150 + more from $70

$150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, Bridge Constructor Portal, Wenjia, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Columbia Web Specials offer up to 60% off jackets, pants, shoes, more to get you outdoors

from $11 Learn More