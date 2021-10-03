Go bring the prev-gen. Apple TV 4K to your guest room at just $100 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $99.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the original $179 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year from a trusted seller and lowest since Prime Day. Even with the new model having launched earlier in the year, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K is a great way to enjoy much of the Apple home theater experience with some added savings in tow – especially at today’s price. With support for Ultra HD and HDR content, there’s also access to Apple TV alongside Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub support. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Apple themselves just started offering a refurbished offering for $149, giving those a more affordable approach to take, as well. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest- and previous-generation offerings.

Or just skip the first-party Apple solution by going with the even more affordable Roku 4K+ streamer at under $29. You’re still looking at integration with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, as well as much of the same streaming service support, but without access to Apple Arcade and some of the other more novel inclusions noted above. Our deal coverage outlines the entire sale, so be sure to scope it out right here.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

