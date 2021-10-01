Roku’s latest Express 4K+ AirPlay 2/HomeKit media streamer falls to new low at under $29

Amazon is offering the Roku Express 4K+ Media Streamer for $28.90 shipped. Down from $39, today’s deal beats our last mention by $0.07 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Bringing 4K HDR content to your home theater, the latest Roku has to offer is quite compact so it won’t take up excess room in your setup. You’ll find Dolby Vision support as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2 compatibility. The included remote allows you to turn your TV on and off, adjust the volume, and control the Roku easily, as well. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Honestly, when it comes to media streamers, today’s deal is about the best value you’ll find out there. For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is $30, though you can get a refurbished one for $25 right now. The main thing to keep in mind is that the Fire TV Stick Lite only plays back standard 1080p and not 4K like today’s lead deal.

Further upgrade your home theater with the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II while it’s on sale for $99 in refurbished condition. You’ll find that it delivers superb sound quality and is currently $100 off. Plus, it ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

More on the Roku Express 4K+:

Brilliant 4K picture quality: Stream in HD, 4K, and HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color optimized for your TV

Smooth wireless streaming: Now featuring dual-band wireless, enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple devices connected to your network

No more juggling remotes: Power up your TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your Roku device all with one remote

