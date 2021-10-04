The best new cookbook for fall: spooky treats, comfort dinners, more

Get cooking this fall with the best new cookbooks on the market. Today we’re rounding up top picks to help you find new recipes that your whole family will enjoy. Whether you’re looking to whip up some spooky treats or warm up with some comfort food, we have a cookbook you will love. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorites this fall.

The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook

The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook: Bewitchingly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Halloween Classic by Bridget Thoreson has an array of cult favorite recipes from the beloved movie. This cookbook features over 60 recipes for you to try including William’s Wormy Grave Tombstone Cake, Dead Man’s Toes Sausage Appetizers, Baked Witch Casserole, and more. This book is priced at $12.99 at rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Trisha’s Kitchen

Trisha Yearwood’s fans will love her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. This new cookbook has an array of Trisha’s family favorite recipes and stories about her family. There are 125 recipes including her famous pizza snack mix, Garth Brooks’ teriyaki bowl, and more. It’s on Amazon for $18 and would make a fantastic gift for country music lovers.

Once Upon a Chef

If you’re looking for a cookbook with easy dinner recipes you can use any day of the week, Once Upon a Chef by Jennifer Segal is a must. Inside you will find 70 quick-fix dinner ideas and 30 easy weekend recipes. There are an array of different items in this cookbook including her fan favorite meatballs, chorizo-style burgers, and even pudding that takes just 30 minutes. The hardcover book is currently on Barnes and Noble for $27.

Jennifer’s recipes are healthy, approachable, and creative. I literally want to make everything from this cookbook! Gina Homolka, author of The Skinnytaste Cookbook

Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner

Antoni Porowski, Polish-Canadian television personality, actor, author, and chef, has released a new cookbook called Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner. His recipes are designed to crank up flavor with readily available pantry items. It’s priced at $18 on Amazon and already has a 4.5/5 star rating.

